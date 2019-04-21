WATCH: What a hit! Thousands celebrate D.Day 4.20
Thousands of people gathered at Val Bonne Country Estate in Johannesburg to celebrate D.Day 4.20 on April 20 2019.
Thousands of people came together for a celebration of the South African cannabis culture at the Val Bonne Country Estate in Johannesburg on April 20 2019.
This was the first D.Day 4.20 event since the private use of dagga in SA was legalised.
Organisers said there were no "dealings" at the venue as people brought their own "herbs".