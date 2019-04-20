Vehicle overturns, killing two, injuring five in Vereeniging

Two people were killed and five others injured on Saturday morning when a vehicle overturned on the Boy Lowe Road in Vereeniging, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics, along with another service, arrived on the scene at 10.05am to find a light motor vehicle lying on its roof in the middle of the road.

A man was found lying inside the vehicle while six others were found lying scattered outside the vehicle, said ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring.

“Paramedics assessed the patients and found that the man inside the vehicle, as well as a woman found lying outside the vehicle a few metres away, had sustained numerous fatal injuries. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead.