Vehicle overturns, killing two, injuring five in Vereeniging
Two people were killed and five others injured on Saturday morning when a vehicle overturned on the Boy Lowe Road in Vereeniging, paramedics said.
ER24 paramedics, along with another service, arrived on the scene at 10.05am to find a light motor vehicle lying on its roof in the middle of the road.
A man was found lying inside the vehicle while six others were found lying scattered outside the vehicle, said ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring.
“Paramedics assessed the patients and found that the man inside the vehicle, as well as a woman found lying outside the vehicle a few metres away, had sustained numerous fatal injuries. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead.
“Five other patients were assessed, their injuries ranging from minor to moderate. The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to nearby hospitals for further care,” Meiring said.
In a separate accident on Friday night, one man was killed and four others – including two children - injured when two vehicles collided on the R82 in De Deur.
“ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene to find one light motor vehicle in the veld while the second vehicle was found in the road. Several people were found lying scattered around the scene,” Meiring said.
“Paramedics assessed the patients and found that one man had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead.
“Four other patients were attended to on the scene. An 11-year-old boy was found to be in a critical condition while a 14-year-old boy was found in a serious condition. Two other men were found with only moderate injuries,” Meiring said.
He said paramedics had treated the victims and provided the two children with advanced life support interventions.
“Once treated, the patients were transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment.”