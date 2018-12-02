Five people were killed and four others injured in a collision between two vehicles on the N8 in Mandela View‚ about 10km outside Bloemfontein in the Free State on Saturday afternoon‚ paramedics said.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said ER24 paramedics were returning to their branch when they came across the accident at about 2.30pm.

“On arrival‚ paramedics found one vehicle on the side of the road while the second vehicle was found in the road.

“Upon closer inspection‚ paramedics found three people lying outside the one vehicle while two others were found lying trapped inside. Unfortunately‚ all five patients had already succumbed to their injuries. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead‚” Meiring said.

“Four patients from the second were assessed and found that have sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate. The patients were treated and thereafter transported to a nearby private hospital for further care‚” he added.



