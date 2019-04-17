Prosecution alleges Rob Packham's extramarital affair led to wife's killing

Prosecutor Susan Galloway's cross-examination of alleged wife-murderer Rob Packham ended as Packham took the stand for the third day on Wednesday.

Galloway painted for the court the state's understanding of how Packham's day transpired on February 22 2018, the day his wife of more than 30 years died.

"You hit your wife probably first on the jaw, which incapacitated her, with a second blow on the back of her head, which killed her," Galloway said.

A post-mortem report found that Gill Packham died of blunt-force trauma to her head.

"You having handled the murder weapon, that explains the blood on the inside of your car," Galloway continued.

Packham has maintained that blood found in his garage and the inside of his car were due to earlier cuts his wife sustained from taking out the recycling.