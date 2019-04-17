Peru ex-president Alan Garcia shoots himself as police try to arrest him

Peru's former president Alan Garcia shot himself early on Wednesday after police arrived at his home in the capital Lima to arrest him in connection with a bribery investigation, a police source said.

Garcia, 69, was immediately taken to the Casimiro Ulloa hospital, said the source, who was not authorized to talk to the media.

Local TV channel America reported Garcia went into a coma after undergoing emergency surgery, and broadcast images of Garcia's son and supporters arriving at the hospital.

Erasmo Reyna, Garcia's lawyer, told journalists that Garcia's condition was "delicate."

"Right now he's being operated on. Let's pray to God to give him strength," Reyna said in broadcast comments.