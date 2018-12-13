Alleged wife killer Rob Packham arrested for breaking bail conditions

Cape Town businessman Rob Packham, who is charged with his wife's murder, has been taken into custody after allegedly breaching his bail conditions for the second time.

Police confirmed yesterday that the former beverage company manager, who is due to go on trial in February, has been arrested.

The high court in Cape Town released Packham under strict conditions in September following an inquiry that found he had breached his bail conditions by contacting his former mistress, who is a state witness.

The businessman was caught on camera delivering flowers at the woman's workplace, and she complained to the police that he was harassing her.