Alleged wife-killer won't give daughter away as judge revokes bail

Alleged wife-killer Rob Packham will miss his daughter’s wedding on Saturday after having his bail revoked in the Cape Town high court on Thursday.

Judge Elizabeth Baartman agreed with the prosecution that the 57-year-old should be kept in custody until his murder trial begins in March.

The R75‚000 bail lodged in return for his freedom will be refunded to the friend who provided it.

Packham appeared in the high court on Wednesday for an inquiry into allegations that he breached his bail conditions for the second time since being charged with his wife Gill’s murder in March. Baartman reserved her judgment on the matter until Thursday.

According to the prosecution‚ the former soft-drink company manager sent SMS messages to a person who is a mutual friend of his and his former mistress‚ even though his bail conditions said he was not allowed access to communication devices.

Baartman said: "[The ex-mistress] is a state witness who finds [Packham's] continued contact harassing. Her attorney has requested him to desist but not even a court order could persuade him."