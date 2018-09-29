In an affidavit‚ the woman said Packham left a parcel with the doorman at her workplace even though she had told him on several occasions‚ personally and through her lawyers and the prosecution‚ not to contact her. “I looked at the camera footage of the front door and can positively confirm that the person delivering the parcel was Rob Packham – I recognised his face‚ his posture and the shirt he was wearing‚” the affidavit said.

“He has on numerous occasions disregarded my attorney of record’s demands‚ and now even acted contrary to the prosecutor and the court’s warning not to have any direct or indirect contact with me.

“His contact with me is not desired and unwanted. I feel harassed and intimidated by it.” The woman said she received an SMS on the same evening from a Richard J Hopkins. It read: “My name is Richard. I am an old school friend of Rob. I have been staying with him for a few days. I leave tomorrow.

“He has told me a bit about you two. Today I dropped a gift at your work. He apparently can’t but he wants to.?? Sorry it’s a bit confusing. He said he will explain to me tonight. RH.” The following day she received an e-mail at work from Richard J Hopkins containing details of her relationship with Packham which she believed her ex-lover would not have shared with anyone.

“I believe Rob Packham is using ‘Richard J Hopkins’ as an alias to contact me‚ alternatively‚ I believe that Rob Packham asked this ‘man’ to contact me ‚ therein making indirect contact with me‚” the woman said in the affidavit.

“I felt threatened and intimidated by the content of the email‚ sent as if it was meant to be a silent and tacit warning.”

The state asked that Packham’s bail be revoked. But the Constantia man’s counsel‚ Piet Botha‚ disputed that the woman was intimidated by Packham’s overtures.

“[The woman] is not a timid wallflower‚” said Botha. “She chose to have an extramarital intimate affair with my client. It is clear that the accused is in love with her. If we have regard of who we are dealing with ... I will not put it on record [because] the idea is not to embarrass her‚ but she is a woman of the world.”