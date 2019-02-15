Dyason confirmed that five children were stabbed‚ with two of them being taken to hospital. One student‚ believed to be 19 years old‚ was "knifed in the abdomen".

Pictures shared by law enforcement showed two pangas that had been confiscated‚ along with other weapons. Another picture showed a boot full of alcohol.

"It started this afternoon [Friday] at the parks in Claremont. It was shut down by law enforcement and SAPS [but it] then moved to the bus terminus‚" said Dyason.

The situation was later brought under control‚ he said.