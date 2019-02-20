Good food and a great idea help a Soshanguve woman care for orphans

When Kgomotso Thebe became the manager of Jehovah Jirah Orphanage Centre, which was started by her mother, she realised funding was a problem. Many people she approached for help turned her away, as they were fearful of scams.

Instead of counting their losses, Thebe and her team decided to raise funds through a market with a cause. Thus the birth of The Eats X The Chill Out Charity Event, where you can not only buy food but also give what you can to the Soshanguve-based orphanage.

It is a collaboration with The Chill Out Meet and Greet team, which often host events in Soshanguve.

“My siblings and I from the centre cook all the food and sell that to the people,” says Thebe.

The children are also involved in preparing for the event. They help with the cooking and earn pocket money from sales.

“Our people love to eat,” laughs Thebe. “We also saw that there were so many events in the township that did not accommodate children and their parents, so we combined the two. Now they can come to us and bond with their children. It’s a vibe! We have a kids’ corner as well.”