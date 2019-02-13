Pupil shot as gunmen randomly open fire at Edenvale school

A matric pupil is recovering in hospital after he was caught in crossfire at his school‚ Dowerglen High‚ in Edenvale on Wednesday afternoon‚ said the Gauteng education department.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona said gunmen entered the school and were seen around the netball court when they started firing shots at random.

"Some shots went through two classroom windows on the first floor‚ grazing the learner on the shoulder and on the abdomen‚" said Mabona.