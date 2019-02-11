Star, baby daddy fight over child

A top TV and theatre actress could soon find herself being thrown out of stage, handcuffed and locked into the back of a police van in full glare of patrons.

That's if her livid ex and father of her daughter has his way. The actress has allegedly been on the run from the law for the past three years and faces a contempt of court charge for denying the businessman father access to their child.

This after an order was granted by the South Gauteng high court in 2016 which, according to the man, the actress had been in violation of.

Speaking to Sunday World this week, the man said after three years of trying to track down the popular actress, he was finally alerted by someone recently that she was currently taking part in a play at a leading theatre.

He said he then sent a letter through his lawyers to the theatre's artistic director demanding he be provided with her address.

In the letter, which Sunday World has seen, the father said he made numerous contacts via e-mail and other means possible to get her address to serve her with court papers.

"But she has frustrated this process to this day. I also visited her grandparents last year, a day before my daughter's birthday, and they claimed to have no knowledge of her whereabouts.

"This therefore is an attempt to solicit her domicili from you as her employer on record and because you are best placed to provide us with her address so we can serve her with papers for contempt without being forced to do the unthinkable to raise a warrant for her arrest if this request to you bears no fruit.