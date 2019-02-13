'Think before making promises,' acting ANC chair warns deployees in Mpumalanga

Mpumalanga ANC members have been warned to think before uttering promissory statements to the public because if they fail to deliver on the promises that will be used against the party.

Speaking during the closing of the ANC provincial lekgotla held in Mbombela from Monday to Tuesday, acting provincial ANC chairperson Mandla Ndlovu said unemployment was the main problem that needed to be dealt with in the province.

Ndlovu called on party members to prioritise implementation of the party's policies or face consequences for failure to do so.

“We continue to have two communities, one which is covered in barbed wires and another which is confronted with service delivery protests. There must be consequences for failing to implement our resolutions,” said Ndlovu without explaining the barbed wire metaphor in his analogy.

“We must fix people’s problems; we must identify low hanging fruits. Before you open your mouth and talk about any policy you must make sure that you have a budget. So please, all of us we want to request members of the ANC to stop making empty commitments; we must deal with crime and corruption and let us all unite and face the opposition.”