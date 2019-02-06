ANC has lost its morals in past 10 years, says Ebrahim Rasool

ANC Western Cape elections leader Ebrahim Rasool says a strong government capable of putting national interests above party factional interests is what it will take to fix what went wrong in government in the past 10 years.

Addressing the Cape Town Press Club on the ANC's prospects in the Western Cape ahead of the May elections, Rasool said a lot had gone wrong in the country in the past 10 years as the ANC "for the first time" found itself facing questions over its morals.

"What we're asking here is something more fundamental, about where is stability, a stronger government that does not have to look over the shoulders of factions, at certain provinces, whether that is preferable to a weak government that must always listen to the extremists barking on the sides," said Rasool, who was has previously served as Western Cape premier between 2004 and 2008 before serving as ambassador to the US from 2010 to 2015.

Rasool returned to local politics last year when the ANC under President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed him to drive the party's partieselectoral campaign in the Western Cape, the only province it currently does not government.

Rasool said that, for the first time since 2009, society was not questioning the moral standing of the ANC.

"The ANC has often had organisational crises, what form does the organisation take if it's exiled, if it returns to the country. The ANC has always had political challenges, armed struggle or no armed struggle.