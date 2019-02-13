Yes, your mom is right, loud music can make you deaf

Ghebreyesus said the new WHO-ITU standard, ahead of World Hearing Day on March 3, would "do much to better safeguard these young consumers as they go about doing something they enjoy".

The standard was developed under WHO’s "Make Listening Safe" initiative to improve listening practices when young people are exposed to music and other sounds at noisy entertainment venues and as they listen to music on their personal audio devices.

WHO said the standard was developed by experts over a two-year process "drawing on the latest evidence and consultations with a range of stakeholders, including experts from government, industry, consumers and civil society."

It urged governments and manufacturers to adopt the voluntary standard, which recommends that personal audio devices include: