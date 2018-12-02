News

'Cassper stole my lines for his latest hit song'

By NGWAKO MALATJI - 02 December 2018 - 10:16

Hip-hop megastar Cassper Nyovest is being accused by a Mpumalanga-based "amapiano" producer of stealing the verses of his 2018 stellar hit Gets Getsa 2.0 from him.

DJ Lamontro, real name Karabo Mokoena, said the award-winning hip-hop wizard stole the verses of his song Bose (nice), and used them in Gets Getsa 2.0.

Mokoena said he released his tune in March this year and later posted it on Tshwane music website mamsmusic.co.za on June 8. He said he also performed the ditty at popular Pretoria drinking joints.

 

Vusi Nova's As'phelelanga is mine, says maskandi singer

Vusi Nova's smash hit song As'phelelanga, featuring poet Jessica Mbangeni, has whipped the nation into a frenzy.
Entertainment
25 days ago

Bitter battle over hit song brews

DJ Brown is accusing DJ duo of stealing his glory.
News
12 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'ANC was in a state of madness during Zuma' - Ramatlhodi at state capture ...
Gwede Mantashe explains why ANC met with banks over the Gupta accounts
X