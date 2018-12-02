'Cassper stole my lines for his latest hit song'

Hip-hop megastar Cassper Nyovest is being accused by a Mpumalanga-based "amapiano" producer of stealing the verses of his 2018 stellar hit Gets Getsa 2.0 from him.

DJ Lamontro, real name Karabo Mokoena, said the award-winning hip-hop wizard stole the verses of his song Bose (nice), and used them in Gets Getsa 2.0.

Mokoena said he released his tune in March this year and later posted it on Tshwane music website mamsmusic.co.za on June 8. He said he also performed the ditty at popular Pretoria drinking joints.