Riky Rick vows to bring loads of swag to 'The Voice SA'

Rapper Riky Rick promises to bring fashion to The Voice SA.

Riky who made a name for himself collaborating with fashion brands such as Okapi x MaXhosa, David Tlale and Chulaap, was announced as a judge in the singing talent show hosted by Anele Mdoda.

"You can expect to see the craziest outfits you've ever seen," he said yesterday after he was unveiled. "We re going to make it look like a fashion show."

The 31-year-old has lived up to his name as King Kotini, a title taken from his hit song Sidlukotini, loosely translated "we are stylish".

"I feel great about the show, for me it's always been about trying to push new talent and showcasing South African talent and I've had success in doing that but now it will be [on a larger scale].

"Everyone can sing but not everyone knows how to be a superstar - to walk in and turn people's heads. That's what I want to pass on to the talents."

Riky will be joined by three other coaches in honing the skills of The Voice SA's aspiring singers and go on to produce the winner of the season.

"With his millions of social media followers, unique blend of music styles, off-beat view of the world and wacky sense of fashion, Riky is the centre of attention wherever he goes," commented M-Net's head of publicity Lani Lombard in a statement. "We're super excited to see him in action on the show's iconic red chairs."