'Nine wasted years' claim is political dishonesty: Zuma

"To help clear the air on the nine years I must give a report of what we did. Which should be unfortunate because I may be compelled to do so as a person who was the leader of the ANC and government.

"These utterances, these statements are saying in actual fact… saying to people ‘guys we, the ANC, we failed, we were wasting things in the nine years but please vote for us’. You can’t say when you’re approaching the vote.

"Because people can’t vote you for failing them. Instead of highlighting things that were done, I don’t understand. That’s why my view is that this must be in a sense influenced by things that I might not even know," added Zuma.

He said it was incorrect information that nothing happened during his nine years in government.

"I don’t understand, absolutely. I think it must stop because it is not helping. It is actually making us to begin to argue about this in public. I think it is not absolutely correct and I am not going to keep quiet because at that time I had the responsibility of leading the ANC and government. That’s why particularly when I heard what Tito said I thought it was important to correct this," added Zuma.

He said some people were making him a scapegoat for everything that had gone wrong and he was being made out as the "number one corrupt" man in the country.