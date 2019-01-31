Luthuli House welcomes averting of job losses at SABC

The ANC on Thursday welcomed the decision by the SABC not to renew its notice to retrench more than 2,000 permanent staff and freelancers.

“The ANC has always believed that employers, inclusive of state-owned enterprises, should exhaust all avenues before resorting to retrenchments," said national spokeman Zizi Kodwa. "We are pleased that the SABC has elected not to renew the section 189 notice following constructive engagements with relevant stakeholders."

The cash-strapped public broadcaster had indicated in late 2018 that it was looking to reduce the number of permanent employees by 981, and the number of freelancers by 1,200.