Two men tortured, killed and buried under bed in Jeppe shack

Police have launched a manhunt for two suspects believed to have been behind the murder of two people who were killed and buried in a shallow grave in a shack in Troyeville, Johannesburg.

Police spokesperson Captain Moscow Shihambe said the deceased were found buried under a bed at the property.

Shihambe said a 30-year-old woman was expected to appear in court soon after she was arrested in connection with the murders. The two bodies were exhumed after the female suspect alerted police about their whereabouts.

“The suspects apparently kidnapped the deceased and subjected them to torture … [After they were killed] they (suspects) dug a hole inside the shack and buried the bodies. With the help of the woman, they put a bed on top of the grave in the shack,” Shihambe said.

He said the woman was taken to the Jeppe police station where she was questioned before being detained. Shihambe said her accomplices are on the run and that a manhunt has been launched.

“We are appealing to the community to come forth with information of their whereabouts or information that could lead to their arrests,” he said.