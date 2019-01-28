The CRL said the incident was followed by a number of claims‚ accusations‚ marches‚ demonstrations and calls by Sanco for the church to be shut down.

“In an effort to help resolve this matter‚ the CRL Rights Commission called a mediation meeting on the 10 January 2019 between the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church and the South African National Civic Association‚” the CRL said.

During those deliberations‚ it was decided that all hostility towards the church would cease. The commission said it would pursue negotiations with the church for possible support for the bereaved families and reiterated its call for the “full enforcement of the bylaws in the country”.

However‚ the CRL said there were some issues that still needed to be discussed.

“In its commitment to monitor the situation‚ the commission has continued to listen to all the parties‚ but unfortunately‚ there has been several discrepancies in the information provided‚” the commission said in a statement.

“In order to get to the bottom of these issues and to address the discrepancies that continue to prevail‚ the CRL Rights Commission has decided to call for the hearings in line with Section 7 (2) of the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of the Cultural‚ Religious and Linguistic Communities Act‚ 19 of 2002. For that reason‚ it has issued a notice to the following organisations and their leaders to appear before its Section Seven Committee‚” it added.

- TMG Digital.