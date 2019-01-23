South Africa

Shooting shocks Mayfair mosque, man killed

By Staff Reporter - 23 January 2019 - 08:12
The scene outside a mosque in Mayfair, Johannesburg, where a shooting took place on Tuesday night, January 23 2019.
Image: Twitter/Yusuf Abramjee

A man was killed after being shot at point-blank range outside a mosque in Mayfair, Johannesburg, on Tuesday night.

Multiple reports state that two men had accosted the victim and shot him several times. At least one person was also wounded.

Police have not yet responded to queries.

This article will be updated when more information is received.

