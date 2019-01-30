He's not done yet! Agrizzi called to testify at Jiba and Mrwebi inquiry

The inquiry into the National Prosecuting Authority's Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi has called former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi to give evidence before it.

The inquiry, headed by retired judge Yvonne Mokgoro, heard from evidence leader advocate Nazreen Bawa that they had received Agrizzi’s affidavit lodged at the Zondo commission into state capture.

"Mr Agrizzi ... has been provided with a letter, which was hand-delivered to him, that gives him an indication that he is being requested to provide evidence before this inquiry," she said.

In Agrizzi’s testimony to the Zondo commission, he claimed that Jiba and Mrwebi had received cash payments from Bosasa in exchange of information. He alleged that Jiba had received R100,000 and Mrwebi R10,000.