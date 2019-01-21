WATCH LIVE | NPA inquiry: Probe into Jiba and Mrwebi gets under way

The inquiry into the fitness of two top National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officials to hold office starts on Monday, less than two weeks before advocate Shamila Batohi takes up her position as national director of public prosecutions (NDPP).

Batohi’s appointment is seen as critical to restoring the integrity of the NPA, as well as the inquiry into suspended deputy NDPP Nomgcobo Jiba and suspended special director of public prosecutions Lawrence Mrwebi’s fitness to hold office.

President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended Jiba and Mrwebi in October, pending the inquiry into their fitness to hold office.

Silas Ramaite, the acting head of the NPA, will be the first witness to take the stand, according to Bongiwe Gambu, spokesperson for the inquiry.

The inquiry starts a day after the Sunday Times revealed that Angelo Agrizzi, former Bosasa COO, would allege before the state capture inquiry that both Jiba and Mrwebi are among the people who were bribed by Bosasa. Bosasa paid Jiba and Mrwebi R100,000 and R10,000 a month respectively, Agrizzi will claim.