Vodacom seeks Please Call Me gag

Please Call Me inventor Nkosana Makate and Vodacom are back in court today as the cellphone giant tries to force him not to disclose details of their ongoing settlement negotiations.

Vodacom and Makate are in protracted settlement negotiations which were escalated to the company's CEO, Shameel Joosub, following two years of failing to reach an agreement.

Two weeks ago, Vodacom made an urgent application to the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria seeking to stop Makate from "disclosing information and/or documentation to media and third parties".

This follows media reports about their failed negotiations and Vodacom offering him just R10-million for his idea, believed to have raked in billions for the cellphone giants.

The two parties had began negotiating after the Constitutional Court ruled in April 2016 that Makate be recognised by Vodacom for his Please Call Me idea, following years of legal battles.