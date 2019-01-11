Nkosana Makate denies Vodacom payment agreement

The long protracted legal battle between Vodacom and “Mr Please Call Me” Nkosana Makate seems to be far from over. The latest salvo between the two comes after Vodacom was reported by Bloomberg as saying that they had agreed to pay “reasonable compensation” to Makate.

However, Makate took to his Facebook page to dispute that he had agreed to what he deemed an “insult”. Makate posted a screengrab of the article and posted it with the caption: “I would like to make it very clear that I have not agreed anything with Vodacom. The amount that the CEO has determined is shocking and an insult. I am currently being advised by my legal team on remedies available to me. Moreover, Vodacom has not apologised for their despicable conduct for the past 18 years as found by the Constitutional Court.”