'Please Call Me' inventor can't disclose Vodacom settlement talks

'Please Call Me' inventor Nkosana Makate and Vodacom reached a settlement averting a legal showdown in the North Gauteng High court on Tuesday morning.

Vodacom had hauled Makate to court on an urgent basis in an effort to silence him following media reports which revealed that he had been offered R10-million for his 'Please Call Me' idea.

Makate and the cellphone giant's legal representatives agreed this morning that he would not disclose any details of their settlement negotiations to the media or any other third party.

In a one page draft order, the two parties agreed that Makate would keep quiet about the negotiations which have failed to yield any results two years later.

"The respondent undertakes that he will disclose no confidential issues as defined in the confidentially agreement... nor discuss the contents of the negotiations with any third parties including the media," read the draft settlement which has been made the order of court.

A Constitutional Court ruling in April 2016 directed that Makate be recognised for his idea, leading to the beginning of settlement negotiations which will from next month involve Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub.