In the news today: These are the stories you may have missed

The inquiry into governance at the SA Revenue Service is urgent‚ with the commission already identifying some "disconcerting things" about morale among employees at the tax agency.
The party yesterday distributed the first draft manual document at its manifesto consultative workshop held at the St George's Hotel in Irene, Pretoria East.
Local rapper Sjava not only stole the night in Hollywood with his big win at the BET Awards, but he made a proudly South African statement as he collected his gong in his Zulu warrior-style attire.
Please Call Me inventor Nkosana Makate and Vodacom are back in court today as the cellphone giant tries to force him not to disclose details of their ongoing settlement negotiations.
The South African Football Association (Safa) and Kaizer Chiefs are working on an intricate plan that could see beleaguered Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter move to the Naturena club in the coming days.