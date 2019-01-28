Some ANC leaders are 'sycophants': Mbalula and Zuma exchange Twitter blows

The main problem with some ANC leaders is that they have turned into "sycophants".

That is what ANC elections head Fikile Mbalula said on Sunday after questioning whether former president Jacob Zuma had followed party policy by addressing an event at which a sitting president should have spoken.

"The main problem with some of you‚ you have turned into psycophants [sic] we always ask questions to all our leaders if they step out of line we respectfully remind them about anc conventions and protocols‚" tweeted Mbalula.

It all kicked off when Zuma tweeted photographs of the Kgoši Mampuru II annual commemoration day at the Sekwati sports ground in Mamone in Limpopo on Saturday.