ANC sets its eyes on Gupta assets

The ANC is considering extraordinary measures, including "expropriating" the assets of troubled Gupta-mining group Tegeta, in a bid to save "bankrupt" Eskom.

The proposed steps are contained in a report on resolutions taken at the party's lekgotla last weekend.

In one of the resolutions relating to the economy, the ANC paints a gloomy picture of the state-owned power utility - describing Eskom as "bankrupt" and posing a "serious threat not only to government but [to] the economy as a whole".

"Incurring more debts is no longer an option," the party says in what can be interpreted as the ANC's admission that government cannot continue bailing-out the parastatal.