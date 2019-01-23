'ANC won't act on corruption claims'
The ANC will not take action against its members yet, including ministers, who have been implicated in bribery and corruption by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi.
The party's acting spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said the party could not reprimand its members based on a one-sided version of a story. "We can't on a basis of one version of a witness infer guilty without making an assumption that there's another alternative version that may come."
He was addressing a post national executive committee (NEC) and lekgotla media briefing at Luthuli House yesterday.
His remarks follow Agrizzi implicating environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane and ANC MP Vincent Smith in corruption.
Agrizzi revealed that Mokonyane was a beneficiary of monthly payments of R50,000, with groceries, expensive alcohol and meat delivered to her every year for Christmas.
The minister has complained about the commission's processes.
The former Bosasa boss said some of the bribes paid to politicians were meant to stop investigations into the company.
Agrizzi further alleged that Smith, who was chairperson of the portfolio committee on correctional services, was paid handsomely along with other MPs. Smith stepped down as co-chairpeson of the constitutional review committee after allegations surfaced that he accepted nearly R800,000 from Bosasa.
"In many instances, you may find a testimony presented by a witness but [it] is contradicted completely and if we are to pre-judge and pre-empt the outcomes of whatever testimony is presented, it undermines the legitimacy of the commission," said Kodwa.
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said when the timing was right, the party will make submissions to the commission of inquiry into state capture.
"The ANC maintains its position that it will not be giving running commentary on the work of the commission, but will make submissions at the appropriate time," he said.
The party said it would not account for individuals, but only as an organisation.