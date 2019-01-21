Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi has detailed how the company allegedly footed the bill for ANC rallies in Gauteng – at the insistence of environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane.

Testifying at the state capture inquiry on Monday‚ Agrizzi said the company paid for a host of ANC events‚ including the Siyanqoba rallies which are held before elections. He alleged the requests were made by Mokonyane through Bosasa’s boss‚ Gavin Watson.

“There were rallies where we would have to cater for 40‚000 or 50‚000 people... We would get ridiculous requests saying we would need to cater for supporters - ten thousand at a time‚” Agrizzi said.

He could not recall an exact number‚ but he said Bosasa paid for at least a dozen ANC events‚ including catering and cakes.