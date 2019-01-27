South Africa

Train petrol bombed and looted near Johannesburg

By Nico Gous - 27 January 2019 - 16:43
Two trains were burnt in Cape Town last year.
A train was petrol bombed and looted at Orient Hills near Krugersdorp‚ west of Johannesburg‚ on Sunday.

According to SCP Security‚ community members also tried to attack police in the area.

Protests started when community members prevented Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) officials from entering the area on Saturday as part of the voter registration weekend.

The R24 leading to Orient Hills was still closed on Sunday morning.

IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela said on Saturday that about 140 voting stations (0.6%) did not open across SA due to community protests.

This is a developing story.

