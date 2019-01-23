Mourning peers vow to keep Chippa's legacy alive

Speakers at the second memorial service of Bafana Bafana legend Phil "Chippa" Masinga in Stilfontein, North West, yesterday committed to making sure his legacy lived on.north west

Masinga, who earned respect as a footballer at home and abroad, was proclaimed as a humble man of standards and unwavering fortitude.

Many speakers at the service held at Khuma Stadium said he was the kind of person whose presence was felt even if he was not talking to you, but expressed regret that he was not properly recognised by his country.

Realising that little was done to honour and recognise this legend who secured the country a place at the 1998 World Cup with his famous goal, many speakers said they would make sure that he was recognised.