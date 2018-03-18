Criselda Dudumashe's stalker horror

SAfm presenter and Aids activist Criselda Dudumashe was allegedly stalked four years ago by a man who claims to be her long-lost son.

These details emerged after Dudumashe opened a case of intimidation, harassment and defamation of character at the Midrand police station last June, claiming that she had a stalker who was now threatening to show up at her home unannounced.

The former Metro FM talk show host this week told Sunday World that it was difficult for her to up her security after the incident because her work involves serving people.

"But I'm now careful about being too friendly to a person I don't know."

Recalling the ordeal Dudumashe told police that a man from Rustenburg, North West, had been harassing her with endless "please call me" SMSes and late-night calls.

She said the man also sent her messages asking for the identity ofhis father because she allegedly abandoned him at an early age.

