Criselda Dudumashe on leaving an abusive relationship and finding love

Celebrated radio host and social activist Criselda Dudumashe has shared the alleged abuse she experienced in a previous relationship in hope of encouraging women to leave "loveless and dysfunctional relationships".

The SAFM host took to social media this week to pay tribute to her husband and lift the lid on the alleged abuse she experienced in the past.

"I remember when he would call me names‚ slap me for not being jealous. Tell me that if I leave him no one will ever love me I'm stuck with him‚" she recounted.

Criselda said she had to dig deep to find the strength inside of her to walk away and told others who may be going through the same ordeal to not believe the lies that they were told.

"Dear Motho‚ don't believe the lies‚ you are worthy of love and deserve better. We need to stop encouraging women to stay in loveless and dysfunctional relationships‚" she said on Instagram.

She also told a follower that when a partner says they don't love you anymore‚ you need to "believe him" and move on.

Criselda spoke candidly about abuse in her memoir You Are Never Alone and told City Press at the time of its launch that she hoped the book would inspire women to see the beauty inside themselves.

"This book is the story of every woman who has been through so much but turned out to be a beautiful woman‚ like I am today. On this hurtful journey I was never alone."

In her Instagram post on Wednesday Criselda thanked her husband for loving her "past hurts away" and always being her cheerleader.

"I'm now married to my friend‚ cheerleader‚ comforter‚ confidant‚ skhokhosam‚ Zshap zam‚ my everyday crush. Thank you Siyolo Festival Dudumashe for loving my past hurts away. We are not perfect but are committed to giving our best our way."