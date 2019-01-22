DA seeks amicable solution to billboard poser

Yesterday, the DA said it would only be in a position to make a decision to take down the billboard or keep it standingonce it's met with the families of the Life Esidimeni victims.

"I think we need to hear the cries wherever they may be coming from… and be able to be responsive as well," Msimanga said on Tuesday.

However, the party's Mabine Seabe told SowetanLIVE that they met with two representatives of the victims of the Life Esidimeni tragedy to find an amicable solution.

"We met them today. There was no bad blood between us and the families… there is a support of the message itself. These are families that are still seeking compensation from the government itself," said Mabine.

He described the meeting as "cordial" between them and as a result, would have a follow up meeting with them today in a secret location in Johannesburg.