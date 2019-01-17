DA's 'The ANC is killing us' billboard torn down

The billboard mounted along Queen Elizabeth Drive shows a fist dripping with blood with the words: "The ANC is killing us."

It then lists all the names of people who died in Marikana, the Life Esidimeni tragedy and the children who have died in pit toilets.

The committee representing families of the Life Esidimeni patients had already slammed the DA's billboard for the names of the victims, describing it as offensive to those who lost their loved ones.

Life Esidimeni Families Committee member Andrew Pietersen said he only heard people chatting on WhatsApp that they were going to pull it down.

“I can't say who it is. I know there were people who were threatening to pull it down. On the chat group people were very angry and they said they would pull it down,” said Pietersen.