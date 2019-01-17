DA billboard naming Life Esidimeni and Marikana victims vandalised

The DA billboard in Johannesburg listing the names of children who died after falling into pit latrines and the victims of the Marikana and Life Esidimeni tragedies was vandalised on Thursday.

The DA faced a backlash after some felt the billboard — which attacks the ANC — was "insensitive". The billboard was part of the launch of the DA's #TheANCIsKillingSA campaign in the run-up to this year's election.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane read out the names of victims on Wednesday at the launch.