DA's 'The ANC is killing us' billboard elicits outrage

"It is offensive. They did not get permission from us to do that," Pietersen said.

He said the DA did not have the right to publish the names the way they did.

"As a committee we were never consulted. We have never agreed to this. I think it is a terrible way of using people's pain to pursue your own political ends. It is a terrible move by the DA."

It was an unusual sight as the main opposition departed at Westgate transport hub carrying placards with the faces of the top six leadership of the ANC echoing the slogan on the billboard.

A group of DA members led the crowd in blue carrying a huge banner with a similar message. The DA members, all in blue, wore black armbands on their left arms declaring the moment as a "sad day in South African history".

In an election year in which the DA has already identified Gauteng as one of its targets to win, the march got the attention of the onlookers as thousands of party members marched through the streets.

The leadership of the DA braved the scorching Johannesburg heat to lead the march. DA leader Mmusi Maimane said the party wanted to highlight the lives that have been lost due to the decisions of the governing party.