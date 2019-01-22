'Black Panther' leads popular films in Oscars best picture pack

Marvel Studios film "Black Panther" made Oscars history on Tuesday, landing the first best picture nomination for a superhero movie, as crowd-pleasing blockbusters muscled into a contest recently dominated by art-house fare.

Other box-office hits among the eight nominees for the movie industry's top prize included musical remake "A Star is Born" and rock biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody."

The inclusion of popular films contrasted with the past few years when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences favoured independent dramas with small audiences and snubbed commercial successes such as "Wonder Woman."