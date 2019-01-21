South Africa

Four big names implicated in Agrizzi's state capture testimony

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 21 January 2019 - 12:53
Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi has accused a series of high-profile people of corruption during his explosive testimony at the state capture commission. (File photo)
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

From Dudu Myeni to Dr Khotso de Wee, Agrizzi opened a can of worms.

From the moment former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi began his testimony at the Zondo commission into state capture he's been dropping files. Bribery, fraud and big names have dominated each day as South Africans watch in horror at the movie that is Mzansi.

Here are four big names linked to the bribery that Agrizzi said took place.

Dudu Myeni 

Agrizzi told the commission that former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni had been in possession of confidential National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) documents about an investigation into Bosasa.

Myeni allegedly shared the documents at the Sheraton hotel in Pretoria. 

Hlaudi Motsoeneng 

Agrizzi confirmed that Bosasa forked out R1.1m for former SABC chief operating officer (COO) Hlaudi Motsoeneng's legal bills, following his axing from the public broadcaster.

Motsoeneng had incurred the bills following the wrongful dismissal of eight SABC employees. 

Lindiwe Sisulu

International relations and cooperation minister Lindiwe Sisulu was also implicated in state capture, said Agrizzi, who testified that Sisulu was a shareholder of Dyambu Holdings, the company that birthed Bosasa. 

Sisulu has denied the claims. 

Dr Khotso de Wee

The former COO at the department of justice - and the secretary of the very state capture commission in which he was named - Dr Khotso de Wee has been put on special leave pending an investigation into allegations that he too received a bribe while he was an executive at the department of justice. 

The alleged bribe was linked to a 2013 installation of security systems in various courts around the country.

De Wee was put on special leave after Agrizzi made the allegations before the commission.

