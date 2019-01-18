South Africa

State capture commission secretary put on leave over bribe claim

By Qaanitah Hunter - 18 January 2019 - 15:11
The secretary of the state capture commission of inquiry has been put on leave, pending the outcome of an investigation into whether he received bribes from Bosasa during his tenure as chief operating officer of the department of justice.

A statement issued by the commission's chairperson, Judge Raymond Zondo, said Angelo Agrizzi, the former COO of Bosasa, alleged in an affidavit submitted to the commission that Dr Khotso de Wee was one of the officials given bribes by the company.

The alleged bribe was linked to a tender in 2013 for a security system in various courts around the country.

Zondo said that once he became aware of Agrizzi’s affidavit he brought it to De Wee’s attention.


"Through its investigators, the commission is investigating the allegation against Dr de Wee. In the light of this and the seriousness of the allegation against him, Dr de Wee has offered not to report for duty, in effect to take special leave - pending the outcome of the investigation of the allegation against him," Zondo said.

He said De Wee’s leave would take effect from Tuesday and the commission would seek an acting secretary.

Agrizzi continued his testimony on Friday about how Bosasa allegedly paid bribes, laundered money and engaged in widespread fraud and corruption.

He spent the morning detailing how the company secured cash illegally to use as bribe money.

The hearing continues. 

