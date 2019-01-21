A failed bid to take over Gavin Watson's Bosasa is being put forward as the dramatic backdrop to Angelo Agrizzi's damning evidence at the state capture inquiry this week.

The businessman told the commission he was testifying because he had a guilty conscience‚ but a video recording and documents said to have been taken from his work computer claim he plotted to destroy Watson's company after he was fired in 2016‚ allegedly for stealing money.

According to the materials‚ Agrizzi threatened to expose the company's dodgy dealings if he was not given control of it.

In the recording‚ Agrizzi's business partner‚ Andries van Tonder (a former Bosasa CFO who was this week revealed as the man who took video footage showing how money was allegedly taken from the Bosasa vault to Gavin Watson's office)‚ and Jared Watson‚ Gavin's nephew‚ discuss Agrizzi's proposal to remove Gavin. Van Tonder says Gavin must "retire to Port Elizabeth"‚ allowing Agrizzi to take control of the company. Gavin will be paid R10m a month and Agrizzi will "manage the media".

Several other options on how the takeover could work are also discussed.

The recording was made in August last year. It‚ and the documents‚ were leaked to the Sunday Times by Bosasa employees in a clear attempt by Bosasa to fight back.