Put SA first and come clean now

Ever since Angelo Agrizzi took the stand at the Zondo Commission, there have been social media messages reminding the public of a warning made by former president Jacob Zuma.

These messages seem to come from his die-hard supporters, many of whom believed that the focus on Bosasa at the commission would somehow implicate only those in the governing ANC who opposed Zuma's succession plan going into the party's national elective conference in 2017.

Zuma had warned, the messages remind us, that those who demanded a commission of inquiry into state capture would live to regret their wish because the investigation would have a much-wider focus than Zuma's friends, the Guptas.

Whenever these messages are posted, the underlying point being made is that it would have been better to sweep everything under the carpet as investigations would "expose all sides". The "hunters are now the hunted", gloated a prominent Zuma backer on the first day of Agrizzi's appearance on social media.

Let's leave for the moment the point that the most damaging evidence to come out of Agrizzi's testimony implicates Zuma and the very ANC faction at the centre of the allegations involving the Guptas.