Mum's the word on Agrizzi's tell-all as the implicated go to ground

Some of the people implicated in the alleged explosive corruption to protect Bosasa chiefs from prosecution have gone to ground.

The Sunday Times reported that former president Jacob Zuma allegedly pocketed a R300,000 monthly payment to protect Bosasa bosses from prosecution for paying millions of bribes to secure lucrative government contracts.

The revelations are reportedly part of former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi's evidence to be presented before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

In the documents, the Sunday Times reported, Zuma's close friends and confidante such as former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni and Nomvula Mokonyane, now environmental affairs minister, were showered with expensive gifts by the security firm.

Speaking at the ANC NEC lekgotla in Pretoria, party spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said the country must not risk undermining the integrity of the state capture commission.