ANC's messy leadership narrative resembles Game of Thrones' storyline

This is the story of Thumamina and Gedleyihlekisa - half-brothers from two different mothers, but sired by their very old but highly promiscuous father Khongolose.

We start the story when Khongolose is very sick. His people, called the Mzansi family, believe the old man is about to die. Thumamina and Gedleyihlekisa are called to the side of Khongolose's bed, so they can receive his blessings.

He gives an expensive necklace to Gedleyihlekisa. "Son, guard this with your life. It was passed to me by various generations of the Mzansi family. If you do not want it, give it your brother Thumamina. Not to any stranger."

Then the old man turns to Thumamina, "For you, here's a gold and diamond bracelet given to me by my own grandmother." Then he leans forward and whispers into the boy's ear: "Careful of Gedle. He's too much into dancing; not serious about the riches of this family."

Khongolose gives his two sons money to buy him some medicine for his ailment. He tells them to go to two different suppliers.