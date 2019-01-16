Eskom is being handled, says Ramaphosa ahead of Davos trip
Despite the challenges that the country is facing, South Africa is in a stronger footing than it was a year ago and will be able to present a united voice when it meets business leaders in Davos, Switzerland.
This is the message that President Cyril Ramaphosa sent to the businesses community and the public during a breakfast in Rosebank, on Wednesday.
Ramaphosa said when Team South Africa was departing for Davos last year it had to deal with the Eskom board before it departed. This time, he said, government has already started making decisions to deal with problems at Eskom.
“We are confronted by Eskom once again. But this time we have taken steps…We’ve put together a task team…which is working together to come up with a proposal. A number of ideas have been put on the table to determine a better path for Eskom. There is some glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel in terms of what we have to do with Eskom...,” Ramaphosa said.
“We can, in a way, say Eskom is being handled. We don’t need to carry that burden to Davos this time.”
Ramaphosa will lead Team South Africa which is made up of business, labour and government officials to the World Economic Forum Davos annual meeting from 22 to 26 January in Switzerland.
The business breakfast gives an opportunity for the delegation to develop an integrated approach to the South African input into forum’s deliberation.
Ramaphosa said government has started stabilising key government institutions.
“We are stabilising a number of government institutions. The NPA now has a new head who will be starting shortly and we expect to see a number of positive results. [In] Sars [South African Revenue Service], the applications [for the new commissioner are in. The Zondo Commission is helping get the depth of what state capture was all about,” he said.
“Were going to Davos on a firm footing. Our engagements in Davos should be engagements that are aimed at putting a very positive message to the world.”
Ramaphosa said government will “heed the calls” on some of the ideas coming from the business community on how to grow the country’s economy.
“As South Africans, one of the strong things that we are doing is to be able to work together despite the challenges that we are facing,” Ramaphosa said.