Eskom is being handled, says Ramaphosa ahead of Davos trip

Despite the challenges that the country is facing, South Africa is in a stronger footing than it was a year ago and will be able to present a united voice when it meets business leaders in Davos, Switzerland.

This is the message that President Cyril Ramaphosa sent to the businesses community and the public during a breakfast in Rosebank, on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa said when Team South Africa was departing for Davos last year it had to deal with the Eskom board before it departed. This time, he said, government has already started making decisions to deal with problems at Eskom.

“We are confronted by Eskom once again. But this time we have taken steps…We’ve put together a task team…which is working together to come up with a proposal. A number of ideas have been put on the table to determine a better path for Eskom. There is some glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel in terms of what we have to do with Eskom...,” Ramaphosa said.

“We can, in a way, say Eskom is being handled. We don’t need to carry that burden to Davos this time.”

Ramaphosa will lead Team South Africa which is made up of business, labour and government officials to the World Economic Forum Davos annual meeting from 22 to 26 January in Switzerland.