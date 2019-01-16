The delay in prosecuting the suspects and only starting a judicial inquest five years after the murder of a former Rwandan spy boss‚ shows there was a cover-up.

That is what advocate Gerrie Nel argued on behalf of the family of ex-Rwandan colonel Patrick Karegeya in the Randburg magistrate’s court in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

“This inquest now is a cover-up to disguise the inability or prohibition of the NPA (National Prosecuting Authority) or the SA Police Service (SAPS) to deal with this particular assassination,” said Nel.

Karegeya was strangled in his hotel room in the Michelangelo Hotel in Sandton‚ Johannesburg‚ on December 31 2013.

AFP reported in 2014 that Karegeya was close to Rwandan president Paul Kagame for a long time. Karegeya was the head of external intelligence for around a decade before being demoted to army spokesperson. He was later arrested and jailed. He was stripped of his rank of colonel in 2006 and went into exile in 2007.