Family of Rwandan spy boss murdered in Sandton vows to keep on fighting

The judicial inquest into her husband’s death is something Leah Karegeya and her family will be attending to "defend the rights and the vision of my husband".

Karegeya is the widow of former Rwandan intelligence boss Col Patrick Karegeya‚ who was strangled in his hotel room in the Michelangelo Hotel in Sandton‚ Johannesburg‚ on December 31 2013.

"I have mixed feelings about it. I am ready to do it for the sake of my husband but‚ at the same time‚ it’s not a movie theatre to laugh and beat up about. But it's something we have to do as a family to defend the rights and the vision of my husband‚" Leah said on Tuesday during a media briefing in Midrand.

The family believes the Rwandan government had Patrick killed. Leah now lives in the US.

AFP reported in 2014 that Patrick was close to Rwandan president Paul Kagame for a long time. Patrick was the head of external intelligence for around a decade before being demoted to the army spokesman. He was arrested later and jailed. He was stripped of his rank of colonel in 2006 and went into exile in 2007.

Patrick’s nephew‚ David Batenga‚ now lives in SA and says he is "always scared".

"We are always looking over our shoulders. It’s never been easy‚ but there’s nothing you can do‚" Batenga said. "If someone has the nerve or the strength to kill another person in another country‚ regardless of where you go‚ you will be found anyway if they want to kill you."